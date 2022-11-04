Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DG Prison Sandeep Goel handed transfer orders after conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter to Delhi L-G

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing row over jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain getting 'special treatment' while lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, the Director-General of Prison, Sandeep Goel was on Friday (November 4) transferred out in an order from the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

    It is reportedly said that Sandeep Goel is to be replaced by Sanjay Beniwal, an IPS officer of the 1989 batch.

    Earlier, Union home ministry has sought a report from Delhi chief secretary on allegations that Tihar jail officials were colluding with jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

    On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate had told Delhi Court that the AAP leader is being given "special treatment" inside Tihar Jail. It is alleged that the ED also submitted CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain purportedly receiving a body massage from an unidentified person inside his cell.

    Meanwhile, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case of over Rs 200 crore wrote to Delhi Lt Governor alleging that in 2019 he had paid Rs 10 crore to AAP leader to ensure safety in prison.

    The letter further said that Sukesh had given more than Rs 50 crore to the AAP on a promise of giving him an important post in the party in South Zone, and also help him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

    Jain, who held the portfolio of the Jail ministry, asked him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to the AAP, he alleged.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
