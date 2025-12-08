The NDA Parliamentary Party will convene on December 9, 2025. Today, during the Winter Session, NDA MPs will felicitate PM Modi for the Bihar election win, and the PM will join a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting Scheduled

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party will hold a meeting on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 9:30 AM, according to an official notice issued by the BJP Parliamentary Party office. The meeting will take place at the G.M.C. Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB). The notice, signed by Office Secretary Dr. Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi, has directed all NDA Members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be present on time.

Winter Session Highlights: PM Modi Felicitation and 'Vande Mataram' Discussion

Meanwhile, on the Sixth day of the Parliament Winter Session, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs will felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for the landslide victory in the Bihar assembly election. PM Modi is participating in a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram" today, which will touch on many important and lesser-known facets of the iconic song. The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.

Parliamentary Proceedings Begin

Further, the House convened at 11 am, began with question hour, during which questions entered on a separate list were raised and answered by the concerned ministers. Following this, several ministers laid papers on the Table, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Ministry of Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Ministry of Education), Pankaj Chaudhary (Ministry of Finance), Sushri Shobha Karandlaje (Ministry of Labour and Employment), Kirti Vardhan Singh (Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change), and Harsh Malhotra (Ministry of Corporate Affairs).

Committee Reports and Statements Tabled

Standing Committee on Energy

The House also saw the presentation of the Tenth Report of the Standing Committee on Energy by Shrirang Appa Barne and Shrikant Eknath Shinde, on the subject of 'Performance Evaluation of Solar Power Projects in the Country'. Alongside, statements of the Standing Committee on Energy will be laid, showing final action taken by the government on previous reports concerning the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy.

Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports

In addition, Rajeev Rai and Angomcha Bimol Akoijam will present the 371st Report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, reviewing autonomous bodies and institutions under the Ministry of Education, including NTA, NAAC, ICHR, ICPR, ICSSR, IIAS (Shimla), and the Auroville Foundation.

Standing Committee on Finance

Statements of the Standing Committee on Finance will also be tabled by Bhartuhari Mahtab and Jayanta Kumar Roy, covering the final action taken by the government on reports regarding Demands for Grants 2024-25 for the Ministries of Finance, Corporate Affairs, NITI Aayog, and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Committee on Estimates

Furthermore, the Committee on Estimates will lay five action-taken statements for the year 2025-26, covering implementation reviews of solar parks, the PMGSY scheme, Green Highways under NHDP, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and the PM MITRA textile parks scheme. Brijmohan Agarwal and Sanjay Jaiswal will present these statements. (ANI)