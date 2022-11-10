Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi L-G VK Saxena; seeks transfer from Tihar jail

The jailed conman also alleged that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Wednesday (November 9) wrote to Delhi LG VK Saxena, seeking the transfer of him and his wife to any other jail out of Delhi. The conman has alleged that he was receiving constant threats and pressure to withdraw his complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

The conman also alleged that he was being assaulted by CRPF personnel inside the jail.

Earlier on Monday (November 7), Sukesh had written a letter to Delhi LG Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena requesting a CBI probe against the AAP. In that letter to Delhi LG, Chandrasekhar wrote, "I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation and allow me to file an FIR as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed."

The jailed conman also alleged that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public.

"After my last application was released to the media, from the last two days there has been a severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Mr Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel," the letter had said.

On November 4, the LG informed about the transfer of DG Prison Sandeep Goel with immediate effect via an official order from the Home Department of the Government of National Capital of Territory of Delhi read.

Sukesh also alleged that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India, adding "If I was the country's biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crores to Mr Satyendra Jain in the presence of Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening, Mr Kejriwal and Mr Jain had visited me for the dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Kama Place where I was staying."