Union Minister Piyush Goyal reacted to a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, calling it 'sad'. While Shroff is safe, opposition leaders have sharply criticised the Maharashtra government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday termed the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff a sad incident and expressed confidence that the police would take necessary action and arrest the accused. “This is a very sad incident. I am confident that the police will take necessary action and arrest the accused,” Goyal told ANI.

A firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. However, the police statement confirmed that Tiger Shroff was safe and had not suffered any gunshot injuries.

Opposition Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Law and Order

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government over law and order in Mumbai following reports of a shooting targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car. Sawant called the incident shocking and questioned the state government over a series of violent incidents in Mumbai. “The news of a shooting at actor Tiger Shroff’s car is utterly shocking. What’s exactly going on in Mumbai? The murder of Baba Siddique, a shooting at Salman Khan’s house, threats to numerous actors and producers… Law and order in Mumbai has gone completely haywire. It’s not just a lack of law and order; it’s as if utter chaos has taken hold,” Sawant wrote in a post on X.

He also criticised the Chief Minister over the state of law and order and alleged that Mumbai had become increasingly unsafe. “The Chief Minister has proven to be a total failure! We’d reached the point of saying ‘Maharashtra has become Bihar’; but now, we’ve come to the stage where we’re saying ‘even Bihar is better.’ Strongest condemnation of the government that’s pushing Mumbai into the clutches of criminals!” he added.

Congress leader and Mumbai North Central MP Varsha Eknath Gaikwad also questioned the government’s responsibility for ensuring public safety, referring to previous incidents involving Salman Khan and the murder of Baba Siddique. “Mumbai’s law and order in shambles! First, a shootout outside Salman Khan’s house, then the murder of Baba Siddiqui, and now news of a shooting targeting actor Tiger Shroff! In Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, if such incidents keep happening one after another, then whose responsibility is it exactly to ensure the safety of Mumbaikars?” Gaikwad wrote on X.

“Reports indicate that another person was injured in the shooting on Tiger Shroff. The reason behind the shooting is still unclear, and the police are searching for the culprits. Do criminals still fear the law? The government and the Home Department must answer regarding the safety of Mumbaikars!” she added.

In another statement, Gaikwad said the incident raised questions about the security arrangements in Mumbai and called for an independent Home Minister to oversee the department. “If even prominent figures like politicians and actors are not safe here, what hope is there for the common man? It brings us back to the fact that the Chief Minister holds too many portfolios and is burdened with an excessive workload. Maharashtra needs a dedicated, independent Home Minister, someone truly capable and formidable. I reiterate: grant the police their independence, allow them to perform their duties, and put an end to the political pressure exerted upon them by the Home Department,” she said.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also condemned the reported shooting and called on Mumbai Police to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible. “To receive the news that in a place like Mumbai, on a Sunday, at a spot like Juhu, some thugs came and opened fire on Bollywood’s young actor Tiger Shroff. What has happened to Mumbai? Do these people want to take Mumbai back to the 90s? When there was an attack on Salman Khan, something similar happened with Rohit Shetty too. What is the Mumbai Police doing?” Pathan said.

He urged the police to remain vigilant and take prompt action against those involved. “We want the Mumbai Police to stop this with vigilance: this is a very serious matter. The police should immediately investigate this case and take action against whoever is guilty. This is a complete failure of law and order,” he added.

NCP-SP leader Seema Malik also expressed concern over the reported shooting, questioning why actors and other prominent personalities were being targeted. “I find myself wondering why actors, in particular, are being targeted. We have seen such incidents before. Consider what happened to Salman Khan or Saif Ali Khan. Then there was Baba Siddique, a very prominent leader, who was shot dead in broad daylight in a public place, surrounded by so many people. It is truly shocking. There have been other incidents as well, such as the attack on Rohit Shetty’s home," she said.

She raised concerns about public safety in Mumbai, questioning if such incidents are so easily happening with VIPs, what about the safety of the common people. "These developments are deeply alarming. If such incidents can occur openly, even involving high-profile individuals and VIPs, it raises serious questions about the state of law and order in Mumbai. It is extremely concerning. If VIPs are not safe, one can only imagine the situation faced by ordinary citizens,” Malik said. (ANI)