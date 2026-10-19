Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed CM Devendra Fadnavis over the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Maharashtra with rising shootings, murders and extortion, and demanded a regime change.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government over the reported firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, accusing Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to maintain law and order in the state. Raut alleged that incidents of shootings, murders, extortion and kidnappings reflected a deteriorating security situation and demanded a change in the regime.

Reacting to the firing incident, Raut claimed that multiple shooting incidents had taken place in Mumbai within a short period. He also referred to previous incidents involving Salman Khan and the killing of Baba Siddiqui, alleging that the state government had failed to effectively control criminal gangs.

Raut Questions Government's Priorities

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader accused Fadnavis of focusing on political opponents instead of addressing the state's law-and-order challenges. He also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, questioning his response to the killing of political activist Pradeep Purnekar while referring to his visit to Tiger Shroff's residence.

Raut further alleged that criminal gangs were operating without fear of the law and warned that such a situation could threaten public safety across Maharashtra.

“The Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has lost control of everything. Now look at the way it is happening every day. Murder is happening, extortion is happening, kidnapping is happening. What is the Chief Minister doing? You are the Chief Minister, so it is your responsibility,” he said.

Calls for Accountability and Supreme Court Probe

Raut also raised concerns about the alleged influence of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and questioned whether the authorities were doing enough to prevent threats and shootings involving prominent personalities.

Calling for accountability, Raut demanded a change in the state's political leadership and urged the Supreme Court to examine the broader situation. “The Supreme Court should investigate this matter. What is happening in this country? The Chief Justice of India and the entire Supreme Court should investigate this matter,” he said.

Raut's remarks came amid renewed political debate over security arrangements and law enforcement in Maharashtra following the reported firing incident.

Police Investigation Expands to Gujarat

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has expanded its search operation across state borders into Gujarat following a high-profile firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday.

Investigating agencies suspect the attack was carried out by trained shooters who had conducted a detailed reconnaissance (recce) of the actor's movements before execution.

According to sources, the assailants executed a pre-planned strategy based on prior surveillance of the actor's weekly routine.

The accused were aware that Tiger Shroff regularly visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays. They monitored his movements to time the attack precisely as he was leaving the venue in his car. (ANI)