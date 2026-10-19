Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra slammed the Maharashtra government over a firing incident on Tiger Shroff's car, citing a 'collapsed' law and order situation. Mumbai Police formed 20 teams and apprehended three suspects from Kota.

Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government over the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, alleging that the "law and order" situation has completely "collapsed" in the state.

Congress Criticises 'Collapsed' Law and Order

Speaking to ANI, Sapra said, “This shows that the law and order situation in Maharashtra, and specifically in Mumbai, has completely collapsed. With a series of such incidents, if this climate of extortion is allowed to persist in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, then Devendra Fadnavis will certainly have to answer for it. This is a law and order issue when things like this happen to film stars. On one hand, the police under this 'double-engine' government is busy intimidating students, yet their authority has completely vanished when it comes to these goons and criminal gangs."

Police Detail Investigation and Arrests

Meanwhile, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan of the Mumbai Crime Branch said that they formed 20 teams after the firing incident on Tiger Shroff. With the help of CCTV footage, the Mumbai police tracked the route of the suspected shooters and nabbed them in Kota with the help of the Kota Police.

During the Mumbai Crime Branch press briefing, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan shared, "Around 7 pm last evening, there was a firing on the car of a popular film actor. There were 3 people on a bike; two of them fired and then fled on the bike. Around 20 special teams of the Crime Branch were formed. On the basis of field work and technical analysis, the bike was traced near Andheri West Railway Station. On the basis of CTV footage and other technical analysis, we found out the path of the three. It was found that they had headed toward Northern Mumbai and left for Surat."

Mumbai Police also clarified that Tiger Shroff didn't recieve any "threat calls" before the incident, as claimed in a viral post on Sunday. "We don’t have anything on record that Tiger Shroff has received prior threat calls about this incident. We have started an investigation, and in due course we will come to know about the larger conspiracy in this case. We are following the SOPs and earlier court orders related to such cases. We have three accused now; two are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. No minor accused in this case. We are following the SOP of providing security to the VIPs as per their threat perception, and we are following the SOP," added DCP Raj Tilak Roshan.

Three people were apprehended by Kota City Police in connection with the incident. According to the police, they were caught while travelling on a train. The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.