3 newly-enacted criminal laws will come into effect from July 1, 2024: Govt

These reforms aim to streamline legal procedures, including trials-in-absentia for cases involving fugitives or terror-related matters, and impose stricter timelines for filing charge sheets to expedite legal proceedings.

Three newly enacted criminal laws will come into effect from July 1, 2024, a central govt notification said on Saturday. Earlier this year, the parliament passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill. These laws replace existing legislations, namely the Indian Penal Code-1860, the CrPC of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.

On December 25, 2023, the Indian government officially introduced three significant legislative reforms through the Gazette of India. One notable aspect of these reforms is the provision within the BNSS for trials-in-absentia, particularly concerning cases involving fugitives or individuals wanted in terror-related matters. This allows for judicial proceedings to occur even in the absence of the accused, marking a significant departure from previous legal procedures.

Moreover, the implementation of these new laws effectively nullifies any previous registrations or charges under the IPC. Regardless of when a case was originally registered, the judicial process will now adhere to the guidelines outlined in the newly enacted laws. This closes loopholes often exploited by economic offenders residing abroad, who previously avoided conviction in Indian courts.

Under the BNSS, there is a stringent timeline imposed on filing charge sheets, requiring completion within 90 days and disallowing any extensions. This aims to expedite police investigations and prevent prolonged delays in legal proceedings, ensuring timely delivery of justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative nature of India's legal landscape with the introduction of three new criminal laws, contrasting them with the age-old statutes. He highlighted that while traditional laws focused primarily on punishment, the new legislation prioritizes justice, instilling a sense of reassurance among citizens rather than fear.

In his address, PM Modi underscored the necessity of adapting legal frameworks to address contemporary challenges, emphasizing the inadequacy of outdated approaches in tackling 21st-century issues. He called for a paradigm shift towards rethinking, reimagining, and reforming legal systems to enhance flexibility and adaptability.

Reflecting on India's colonial-era legal system, PM Modi emphasized the ongoing efforts to modernize the judiciary, which involved eliminating outdated laws that could potentially be misused for harassment. This overhaul, he noted, has significantly improved the quality of life and business environment in the country, fostering ease of living and ease of doing business.