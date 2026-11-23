A woman climbed a mobile tower at Trishul Chowk in Rudrapur after her son was summoned for questioning in a minor molestation case. Police officer CO Vibhav Saini persuaded her to climb down after speaking to her over the phone.

A dramatic incident unfolded in Rudrapur on Sunday after a woman climbed a mobile tower at Trishul Chowk, reportedly protesting against the police action involving her son. The woman allegedly took the extreme step after her son was summoned by the police for questioning in a case involving allegations of molestation of a minor girl. Upset over the delay in his release, she climbed the tower, triggering panic among people present in the area. The incident soon attracted a large crowd, with several people gathering at the spot as the situation unfolded. The unusual protest also brought traffic and public attention to the area.

Police Officer Speaks To Woman Over Phone

Following the incident, police officials began efforts to persuade the woman to climb down safely. CO Vibhav Saini reportedly remained in continuous contact with her over the phone, attempting to calm her down and convince her to end the protest. The officer spoke to her for some time as officials worked to bring the situation under control. After sustained efforts and discussions, the woman eventually agreed to come down from the mobile tower. Her decision brought relief to the police personnel and people who had gathered at the location.

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MLA Shiv Arora Visits The Spot

The incident also drew the attention of local political representatives, with MLA Shiv Arora visiting the spot as the situation unfolded. The woman's actions reportedly stemmed from her dissatisfaction over the police questioning of her son and the delay in his release. The underlying case involves allegations of molestation of a minor girl, and the matter remains subject to police investigation. The incident highlights how tensions surrounding police investigations can sometimes escalate into public demonstrations, requiring officials to intervene and ensure the safety of those involved.