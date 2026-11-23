TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh defends the proposal to rename West Bengal to 'Bangla,' citing administrative efficiency and past consultations, while a recent cabinet meeting pushes for the name 'Paschim Banga' amid several new administrative announcements.

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Defends Renaming Proposal of West Bengal State

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on Monday said the proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Banga' was finalised during Mamata Banerjee's tenure after consultations with historians, educationists and various sections of society, arguing that there was no need to revisit the decision. Addressing a press conference, Ghosh said the proposed name reflected the views of the people and eminent personalities consulted at the time. He said the proposal had also been forwarded to the Centre.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposed name, Ghosh said the prefix 'West' in West Bengal had lost its relevance following the disappearance of East Bengal as a separate political entity. He also argued that the existing name placed the state towards the end of the alphabetical order during national-level administrative meetings, often resulting in its turn coming late in the day. "When you write West Bengal, 'W' comes very much at the end. Meetings start in the morning in Delhi or elsewhere, and by the time West Bengal's turn comes, it is already evening. If it is Bengal or Bangla, it will come right at the beginning," he said.

Ghosh further said the name 'Bangla' was already widely recognised and used, including in sports and cultural references. Citing the Santosh Trophy and the popular Bengali song 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol', he said the name had widespread acceptance. He reiterated that the decision to propose 'Bangla' was taken during the Mamata Banerjee government after consultations and was subsequently sent to the Centre. "There is no reason to create any complications in this afresh now," the TMC MLA said.

His statement comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state will be named ‘Paschim Banga’ in English as well, stating that the state Cabinet has cleared the proposal and a resolution will be moved in the Legislative Assembly on December 9. The move followed a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the State Secretariat in Kolkata. Alongside the renaming plan, the Cabinet also approved 10,146 recruitments across various departments, waived examination fees for unemployed job seekers, announced Rs 1 lakh support for gaushalas under the Gokul Mission, and set December 4 as the start date for the Assembly’s winter session.