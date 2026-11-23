Mount Everest is facing a growing waste crisis, with decades of discarded climbing gear, plastic and human waste polluting its slopes. During the spring 2026 cleanup, workers reportedly collected over 90,000 kg of waste.

Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain, is known for its breathtaking views and challenging climbing routes. However, behind its majestic appearance lies a growing environmental problem. Decades of mountaineering expeditions have left the mountain covered with abandoned climbing equipment, plastic waste, food packaging and human waste. As thousands of climbers and support staff visit the region during climbing seasons, the amount of rubbish continues to increase. Older estimates suggest that around 12,000 kg of waste was generated during a typical climbing season from sanitation alone. The problem has become a major concern for environmentalists and authorities working to protect the Himalayan region.

Over 90,000 Kg Of Waste Reportedly Collected In 2026

The scale of the problem became evident during the spring 2026 cleanup campaign, when workers reportedly collected more than 90,000 kg of waste from the Everest Base Camp area. The rubbish included discarded tents, oxygen cylinders, climbing gear, food containers and other materials left behind by expeditions. Freezing temperatures and harsh weather conditions make waste management particularly difficult at such high altitudes. Low temperatures also slow down the natural decomposition process, allowing discarded materials to remain in the environment for years. As a result, waste accumulated over several climbing seasons continues to affect the mountain's fragile ecosystem.

Viral Video: Man Steals Valuables Worth Rs 22.5 Lakh At Ghaziabad Wedding! (WATCH)

Viral Video: Traffic Constable Saves Three Lives After Dumper-Rickshaw Collision In Panvel! (WATCH)

Nepal Tightens Rules As Cleanup Efforts Continue

To tackle the growing problem, Nepal has introduced stricter waste-management regulations for climbers and expedition teams. Cleanup campaigns are also being conducted to remove tonnes of accumulated rubbish from different sections of the mountain. These efforts aim to encourage responsible climbing practices and reduce the environmental impact of mountaineering tourism. However, managing waste at such extreme altitudes remains a challenging task due to difficult terrain, unpredictable weather and limited infrastructure. While Mount Everest continues to attract climbers from across the world, its growing pollution problem raises an important question: after conquering the world's highest peak, can we also take responsibility for keeping it clean?