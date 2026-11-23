The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) confirms post-Amarnath Yatra track widening is underway, strictly following environmental and safety norms. The organization dismissed social media rumors, emphasizing the work aims to enhance pilgrim safety.

BRO Conducts Post Amarnath Yatra Track Works Ensuring Safety Norms

Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 23 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today said that the organisation is carrying out post-Amarnath ji Yatra works in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards, an official statement said "BRO takes all measures to ensure safe disposal of excavated material, protect natural drainage and minimise disturbance to surrounding terrain," it said.

The BRO said that that the recently circulating video on social media claims about new works , is incorrect . Based on experience of previous Yatra and requirement highlighted for wider road for Shri Amarnath ji yatra ,BRO has started widening of tracks focusing on stabilising vulnerable stretches and widening the tracks as prescribed to ease congestion and allow safer passage, as per the statement. "The works are confined to the existing tracks. BRO’s primary objective is to safeguard pilgrims throughout the Yatra. By making these tracks safer and more accessible for pilgrims, Yatra personnel and everyone else who uses it, the works serve the larger public interest," it added.

It is pertinent to mention that the holy yatra was conducted over 57 days, from 3 July to 28 August 2026. Adverse weather posed serious challenges for more than 10 days and approximately 4.80 lakh devotees had darshan of Baba Barfani. 82% of pilgrims completed darshan within the first 20 days; 95% within the first month. 54,000 service providers were registered, including 31,000 pony operators, pithu bearers and palanquin carriers; 6,400 tent and shop operators; and 7,700 langar volunteers. Around 1.87 lakh pilgrims availed palanquin and pony services and 93 medical facilities were set up along the route, with 595 clinical beds and 26 oxygen booths, a release said earlier.(ANI)