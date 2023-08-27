Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three dead, 2 injured as fire breaks out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy; check details

    The efforts to douse the flames and evacuate those trapped within the building remain ongoing. "A level-one fire is in progress. All the rescued individuals have been swiftly taken to Cooper Hospital," an official said.

    Three dead, 2 injured as fire breaks out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 5:17 PM IST

    Tragedy struck as a fire erupted in a hotel located in Mumbai's Santacruz district, claiming the lives of at least three individuals and leaving two injured. The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. at the Galaxy Hotel, prompting a prompt response from four fire tenders.

    In the wake of the calamity, eight individuals were successfully rescued from the premises and immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, as confirmed by a fire official.

    The efforts to douse the flames and evacuate those trapped within the building remain ongoing. "A level-one fire is in progress. All the rescued individuals have been swiftly taken to Cooper Hospital," an official said.

    Simultaneously, fire-fighting operations continue to be conducted by emergency responders.

    This tragic occurrence follows closely after a similar incident a few weeks ago, when a fire claimed the life of a 61-year-old man and injured a woman in a Santacruz West residential building. The blaze, characterized as a level 1 fire by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), emerged within the Haripreet building's C wing. This structure is situated on Tagore Road, directly opposite Podar International School.

    Notably, just earlier this week, a significant fire erupted in a bike store located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. While this fire led to the destruction of 500 motorcycles, thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

    The blaze was believed to have been caused by a short circuit and occurred in a TVS shop and godown situated in the KP Nagar neighborhood, in close proximity to the Chennai-Kolkata national highway.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read anr eai

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read

    Muzaffarnagar viral video case: School to remain shut for now; check details AJR

    Muzaffarnagar viral video case: School to remain shut for now; check details

    Chandrayaan 3 debut experiment yields surprising Moon temperature insights; check details AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 shares first experiment result; gives insight on Moon temperature

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 39

    From The India Gate: Comrades' arrogance, 'Shiv Shakti' and more

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes chocolates in Tamil Nadu's Ooty, learns Tamil WATCH AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes chocolates in Tamil Nadu's Ooty, learns Tamil | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Pookalam creation to Sadhya: 7 things that make Onam special ATG EAI

    Pookalam creation to Sadhya: 7 things that make Onam special

    Onam 2023: 26 dishes spread in Sadhya; interesting meal customs ATG

    Onam 2023: 26 dishes spread in Sadhya; interesting meal customs

    Here are 7 liquids to ease bowel movement ADC EIA

    Here are 7 liquids to ease bowel movement

    Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic tests: Moscow AJR

    Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic tests: Moscow

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read anr eai

    Onam 2023: Do you know health benefits of Onam Sadhya? Read

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon