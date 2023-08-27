Three dead, 2 injured as fire breaks out at Mumbai's Hotel Galaxy; check details

The efforts to douse the flames and evacuate those trapped within the building remain ongoing. "A level-one fire is in progress. All the rescued individuals have been swiftly taken to Cooper Hospital," an official said.

Tragedy struck as a fire erupted in a hotel located in Mumbai's Santacruz district, claiming the lives of at least three individuals and leaving two injured. The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. at the Galaxy Hotel, prompting a prompt response from four fire tenders.

In the wake of the calamity, eight individuals were successfully rescued from the premises and immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, as confirmed by a fire official.

Simultaneously, fire-fighting operations continue to be conducted by emergency responders.

This tragic occurrence follows closely after a similar incident a few weeks ago, when a fire claimed the life of a 61-year-old man and injured a woman in a Santacruz West residential building. The blaze, characterized as a level 1 fire by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), emerged within the Haripreet building's C wing. This structure is situated on Tagore Road, directly opposite Podar International School.

Notably, just earlier this week, a significant fire erupted in a bike store located in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. While this fire led to the destruction of 500 motorcycles, thankfully, no fatalities were reported.

The blaze was believed to have been caused by a short circuit and occurred in a TVS shop and godown situated in the KP Nagar neighborhood, in close proximity to the Chennai-Kolkata national highway.