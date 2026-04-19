In Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur, three childhood friends aged 14–17 died in a tragic bike accident while returning from a wedding. The crash occurred just 100 metres from their homes, leaving the village in shock.

Some really heartbreaking news is coming from Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Three childhood friends have died together in a tragic accident. The boys were returning home from a wedding function on a bike. What's even more tragic is that the accident happened just 100 metres away from their houses.

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Fun Ride Turns into Final Journey

This terrible road accident took place on Sunday morning in Beed village, which falls under the Bori police station area in Alirajpur. The three boys, who were friends since childhood and from the same area, were riding together on a bike, probably having a good time. Little did they know that this fun ride would turn into their final journey. After this incident, the whole village is in mourning. Everyone, from their families to the neighbours, is completely heartbroken. As soon as the accident happened, passersby rushed the three boys to a nearby hospital. But unfortunately, the doctors there declared them dead.

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Boys Aged 14-17 Died While Returning from Wedding

Police reached the spot as soon as they got the news. To make sure the situation doesn't get out of hand and to prevent any unpleasant incidents, a police force has been deployed in the area. The three boys who died have been identified as Anil (14), son of Abhay Singh, a resident of Devdha; Roshan (17), son of Ramesh, a resident of Badi Beed; and Sawan (14), son of Dhanraj, a resident of Ratanpura.

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