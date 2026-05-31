TRS chief K Kavitha condemned the attack on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal, calling it 'unfortunate' and 'undemocratic.' She questioned how it happened with police present and said violence has no place in a democracy.

TRS chief K Kavitha condemns attack

Condemning the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief K Kavitha on Sunday described the incident as "unfortunate" and "deeply disturbing". Kavitha claimed the attack was carried out in an undemocratic manner and questioned how it could take place despite a visible police presence at the scene. Stressing that violence has no place in a democracy, she strongly condemned the incident and called for maintaining democratic values in political discourse. "It is unfortunate and very disturbing to hear from Bengal about the attack on Abhishek Banerjee. Unfortunately, I heard that it was carried out even while the police were prominently present. This is an unfortunate incident where the police were bypassed, and the attack happened in a highly undemocratic manner. We condemn it, and I strongly believe that violence should not have any space in Indian politics. We are the largest democracy in the world. We should set an example to the world on how gracefully loss or win should be accepted, because ultimately, winning or losing is in the hands of the people," Kavitha told ANI.

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TMC alleges BJP involvement

Trinamool Congress on Saturday alleged that party leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked by BJP supporters while he had gone to meet the family of "a person murdered by BJP". Abhishek Banerjee earlier said that he visited the family of a party worker who was killed. TMC lost the Bengal assembly polls last month, and BJP formed its first government in the state.

Arrests made in Sonarpur

Five people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the heckling of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur, officials said. A specific case has also been registered at the Sonarpur police station following the incident. (ANI)