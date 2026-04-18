Nine tourists from Kerala were killed and several others injured after their van plunged into a gorge at a hairpin bend in Tamil Nadu's Valparai. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Coimbatore, which killed 9 people and injured several others.

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In a post on X, the President extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the President of India's post read. Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 18, 2026

Details of the Accident

Nine people died, and several others were critically injured after a tourist van plunged off a hairpin bend into a gorge in the Valparai hills in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred when a vehicle lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and plunged to the 9th hairpin bend, according to Valparai Police.

The tourist van carrying a group of 13 tourists from Perinthalmanna, Keralam, met with an accident while descending from Valparai after sightseeing. The vehicle driven by Mohammed Fasith (21) is reported to have lost control while negotiating the 13th hairpin bend. Consequently, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged down towards the 9th hairpin bend, according to a press note from police.

Upon receipt of information, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valparai Sub-Division, and the Inspector of Police, Valparai, rushed to the scene of the occurrence and supervised the rescue and relief operations. A massive rescue operation was initiated, with 16 ambulances reaching the spot to manage the casualties, and 13 ambulances returning to Pollachi Government Hospital with injured occupants.

All the injured persons have since been safely rescued and admitted to the hospital. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and more details will be updated in due course.

PM Modi Expresses Sorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his sorrow over the incident. "Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the PMO said in an X post. (ANI)