Karnataka Congress President BK Hariprasad stirred controversy by indirectly targeting PM Modi, saying those who 'kill humans become Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers', while those who kill cattle go to jail, during a party event in Mysuru.

Karnataka Congress President BK Hariprasad courted controversy on Monday with remarks indirectly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while people go to jail for "killing cattle", those who "kill humans become Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers."

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Hariprasad made the remarks while addressing Congress workers at the party's 'Congress with You: Towards Protecting Your Vote' programme in Mysuru, organised to create awareness about the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"We are now at a juncture where we have to decide whether we adopt Mahatma Gandhi's politics or that of Godse, who assassinated him. We all do politics; I do not deny that. Doing politics is one thing, but we must be cautious of those who do religious politics. Today, the situation is such that those who kill cattle go to jail, whereas those who kill humans become Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers in this country. A true Congressman should not allow this to happen," Hariprasad said.

'BJP, RSS don't believe in Constitution'

Targeting the BJP and the RSS, Hariprasad alleged that both organisations did not believe in the Constitution and accused them of using the voter list revision exercise for political purposes.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS do not believe in the Constitution. They have no respect for the Tricolour. They are against the principle of secularism. For their own advantage, they are carrying out this 'Special Intensive Revision' to delete the names of all those they do not want from the voter list," he alleged.

Call for vigilance in voter list revision

Urging Congress workers to actively participate in the voter verification exercise, Hariprasad said, "We have organised these programmes under the banner 'Congress with You: Towards Protecting Your Vote' regarding this Special Comprehensive Revision of the voter list. As the house-to-house exercise begins, our Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and others associated with the process must remain vigilant. Ensure that enumeration forms are filled correctly and submitted without any mistakes or omissions."