Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched 30 new AC electric buses in Vadodara under the PM eBus Seva scheme. The initiative, part of making Vadodara a 'Clean City, Green City,' will see a total of 250 zero-emission buses deployed in the city.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off 30 new AC electric buses from GSFC Gate No.1 during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Vadodara in the presence of Union Cabinet Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM eBus Seva Scheme Expansion

With the resolve to make Vadodara a "Clean City, Green City," the Vadodara Municipal Corporation has launched this environmentally friendly public transport initiative under the Central Government's flagship PM eBus Seva scheme, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO. Keeping in view the growing transportation needs of Vadodara city, the Central Government has increased the allocation from the earlier 100 buses to a total of 250 AC electric buses. Under the first phase of the scheme, 130 buses will be deployed.

Environmental and Comfort Benefits

As these electric buses are equipped with zero-emission technology, they will help reduce the city's carbon footprint while providing citizens with the benefit of cleaner air during their commute. All the buses are fully air-conditioned and noise-free, ensuring a more pleasant and comfortable travel experience.

Advanced Safety and Accessibility Features

To enhance passenger safety, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, a Passenger Counting System, and a Driver Monitoring System. In addition, fire extinguishers and first aid kits have been provided to ensure safety in case of emergencies, the release noted. The buses are wheelchair accessible. Priority seating has been reserved for Divyang and senior citizens, while special "Pink Seats" have been reserved for women. Selected buses are also equipped with hydraulic lifts and ramps.

Modern Amenities for Commuters

Furthermore, modern passenger amenities such as digital ticketing, a GPS-based live tracking system, and a Passenger Information System for announcements will be available. Citizens will be able to purchase tickets through cash, UPI, ticketing cards, and mobile applications.

Supporting Infrastructure

To ensure smooth operations of the electric bus fleet, dedicated charging stations have been established at Gotri, Sayajigunj, Nizampura, Sayajipura, and Makarpura.

The release noted that this event was attended by Minister of State D Manishaben Vakil, Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Balkrishna Shukla, Chief Secretary MK Das, MLAs, public representatives, and other dignitaries.

Commitment to Sustainable Urban Mobility

This environmentally conscious initiative of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation extends beyond enhancing public transport. It marks a significant step towards building a cleaner, greener, and pollution-free future for coming generations. The introduction of these AC electric buses has further strengthened Vadodara's public transportation network while reaffirming the city's commitment to sustainable urban mobility.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)