Three persons died after a wall collapsed in Jaipur's Chandwaji area. DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena confirmed the deaths. In a separate incident in June, three people were killed in a fire at an illegal firecracker factory in the Kho-Nagoriyan area.

Wall collapses in Chandwaji

Three persons lost their lives after a wall collapsed in the Tala Mod area of Chandwaji in Jaipur on Monday. Local authorities were immediately alerted, and the injured have been shifted to the hospital

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Providing an update on the emergency response, Jaipur Rural Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hanuman Prasad Meena stated, "Three dead after a wall collapsed in the Chandwaji area of Jaipur's Tala Mod. The injured have been shifted to the hospital."

Fire at illegal firecracker unit

Earlier in June, in a separate incident, at least three people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a house in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area, officials said.

Official Response and Investigation

According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma, the fire was brought under control. "A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Kho-Nagoriyan area of Jaipur. An illegal firecracker factory was operating inside the house, and a gas cylinder also caught fire. Three people died, and five are undergoing treatment. About eight people were present in the house, including one woman and one child," Sharma said.

Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said the incident occurred in what appeared to be a residential area and that authorities investigated the exact nature of the materials stored inside the premises. "It appears to be a residential area. It seems that some materials stored in a small space here caught fire. We are currently gathering the facts. Some people are seriously injured and have been referred to SMS Hospital. We have the situation fully under control, and the fire is contained," Nayak said.

According to the Collector, around seven to eight people sustained burn injuries, with some suffering serious injuries after being trapped inside the confined space.

The forensic team was tasked with determining the nature of the materials involved in the incident. Authorities also worked to identify those responsible for operating the alleged illegal unit. (ANI)