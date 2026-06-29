Telangana BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao slammed CM Revanth Reddy's government for its failures. In response, CM Reddy challenged the BJP and BRS to a special assembly session to debate the performance of their respective governments over the years.

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao, on Monday, questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the state administration's performance over the last few years. The BJP State President argued that the state government has failed to address issues affecting students, employees, and the general public.

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Talking to the reporters, the BJP leader pointed to the struggles of students denied fee reimbursements and retired employees waiting for their terminal benefits. He said, "Revanth Reddy should now tell the people of Telangana what he has done for the state over the past few years. He is not able to provide students with fee reimbursement, he is not able to secure our rights, and he is not able to clear retirement benefits..."

CM Reddy Challenges Opposition to Debate

On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the State Government is ready to hold a special session of the Assembly and Legislative Council sessions to debate on the performance of the 10 years of BRS rule, BJP's 12-year dispensation at the centre and two and a half years of Congress government in the Telangana State. Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said that we are ready to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council and debate the performance of the three political parties in power. We are also ready to discuss the manifestos of the BJP, BRS, and Congress. The CM demanded that the opposition parties write a letter to the Speaker and the Council Chairman. Let us settle the score in the Assembly, Reddy said.

Reddy Highlights Govt Achievements

CM Revanth Reddy further highlighted the government's achievements by comparing them with those of the previous government. "200 units of free electricity for the homes of the poor were provided. We have spent Rs 1.56 lakh crore on farmers through various initiatives, including loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, and farmer bonuses. Transformed agriculture into a celebration and are witnessing happiness in the eyes of the farmers. Telangana is number one in Paddy production in the country. We have repeatedly appealed to the Central Government to secure adequate urea. We set a record by procuring 80 lakh metric tonnes of Paddy. A record paddy production was achieved without receiving a single drop of water from Kaleshwaram," he said.

CM Attacks BRS Leadership

CM Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that he will complete the Musi project and warned that those who create hurdles for the Musi project will be dumped in the Musi River. The CM further launched a broadside at BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao, and BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, for spreading canards against the government.

'No Women Ministers in BRS Rule'

"Not a single woman was given a ministerial post during BRS's first five-year rule. Women have not forgotten," he said.

Criticism of BRS Ration Scheme

CM Revanth Reddy ridiculed the BRS leaders' propaganda for coming back to power. "Today, the poorer sections were also eating the very same fine rice that KCR (in his farmhouse) and KTR (in Janwada) consume, the CM said that not a single ration card was issued in ten years," CM Reddy said, criticising the ration scheme under the BRS-led government.

"Our government has distributed lakhs of ration cards. The previous government supplied coarse rice to the poor, which was used as fodder for cattle. Now, we are supplying fine rice--at an allocation of 6 kg per person--to 3.28 crore people at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore every year," he added.

Infrastructure and Future of BRS

Further, the CM said that he laid the foundation stone for 6,300 kilometres of R&B roads for Rs 13,000 crore today. "The BRS have no future. We have buried the BRS in Nalgonda district," he added. (ANI)