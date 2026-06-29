Gujarat's 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' has increased the state's water storage capacity by 1,38,039 lakh cubic feet over eight years, with 20,789 lakh cubic feet added this year alone, generating significant employment across the state.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Catch the Rain' campaign, the 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' has evolved into a people's movement, strengthening water conservation and improving groundwater levels across the State through active public participation.

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Campaign's Success and Achievements

Minister of State for Water Resources Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel stated that this year, the 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' has increased Gujarat's water storage capacity by 20,789 lakh cubic feet. Over the past eight years, the campaign has achieved a cumulative increase of 1,38,039 lakh cubic feet in the State's water storage capacity.

The 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' has been implemented successfully over the last eight years with the long-term objective of promoting public awareness about water conservation and preventing the wastage of this precious natural resource.

The Minister further said that the statewide 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan' was launched by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Gandhinagar on February 23, 2026. He said, "A total of 13,315 water conservation works were completed across the State by May 2026 through the coordinated efforts of various departments."

Under the 'Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan', special emphasis was placed on rejuvenating traditional water bodies across the State. During the current year, the campaign covered 2,450 lake deepening works, 3,661 check dam desilting works, and 1,160 check dam repair works. Additionally, 626 km of canals and 1,277 km of drainage channels were cleaned. These efforts have increased the State's water storage capacity by 20,789 lakh cubic feet while generating over 2.30 lakh Man-Days of Employment.

Inter-Departmental Coordination

The Minister further stated that six key State Government departments are working in coordination to ensure the successful implementation of the campaign. These include the Water Resources and Water Supply Department, Forest and Environment Department, Urban Development Department, Rural Development Department, Agriculture Department, and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. The works are being carried out through three primary modes: public participation, the MGNREGA scheme, and departmental implementation.

Overall Achievements in Eight Years

Highlighting the achievements of the campaign, the Minister said that a total of 1,23,635 water conservation works have been completed over the past eight years through sustained planning and consistent efforts. These include 39,770 lake deepening and new lake construction works, 26,873 check dam desilting works, and 7,810 check dam repair works.

"Furthermore, canals and drainage channels totalling 80,793 km have been cleaned. Collectively, these initiatives have increased the State's water storage capacity by 1,38,039 lakh cubic feet and generated over 206.73 lakh Man-Days of employment," he added. (ANI)