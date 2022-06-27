Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Those who betray never win, says Aaditya Thackeray to Shinde-led rebel MLAs after SC hearing

    Aaditya Thackeray referred to the Shinde camp as 'traitors' rather than rebels. He said, "those who betray...they never win."

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday, challenged rebel Shiv Sena leaders to meet him face to face and tell him what's wrong with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The government and party, led by Aaditya Thackeray's father, Uddhav Thackeray, are under attack from senior leader Eknath Shinde's faction and nearly 40 of the Sena's 55 MLAs.

    Aaditya Thackeray referred to the Shinde camp as 'traitors' rather than rebels. He said, "those who betray...they never win." "We are confident and receiving a lot of support." His remarks came as the political dispute reached the Supreme Court, which will hear the case again on July 11.

    When Thackeray was explicitly asked about minister Uday Samant joining Shinde camp in a hotel in Guwahati, Assam, he said, "It is his decision. However, he will appear before us at some point. Someday, he'll have to look us in the eyes."

    The Shiv Sena's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress has been labelled "unnatural," with the rebel faction demanding that the party, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, restore its alliance with the BJP because they share a Hindutva ideology. Team Thackeray has dismissed the ideology claim, claiming that the rebellion is being orchestrated by the BJP, which leads the government at the Centre.

    "Those who fled here and called themselves rebels should have done so here if they wanted to rebel. They should have resigned and contested elections," Aaditya Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, where he met beneficiaries of a government housing scheme.

    After the Enforcement Directorate summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, Aaditya Thackeray stated that this is no longer politics. While reacting to the summons and criticising the Centre, Aaditya Thackeray said, "This is not politics; this has turned into a circus."

    He refused to comment directly on the Supreme Court's refusal to stay a possible "floor test" or vote in the assembly. Thackeray asserted, "The second-floor test will take place when they (rebels) sit down in front of me, look me in the eyes, and explain what we (part of the government) did incorrectly."

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
