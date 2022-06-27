Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sena vs Sena battle shifts to Supreme Court; Shinde dials MNS chief | Top updates

    While the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp will appear before the Supreme Court with two petitions, Uddhav Thackeray's camp will be represented by eminent attorneys Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Devdutt Kamat. Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve and Neeraj Kishan Kaul, on the other hand, will represent the Shinde camp.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 9:22 AM IST

    The political drama in Maharashtra shifts focus to New Delhi as rebel MLA camped in Guwahati will be heard by the Supreme Court following their petition challenging the decision by state Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party and the disqualification notices served on Eknath Shinde and the rebel legislators. 

    While the Eknath Shinde-led rebel camp will appear before the Supreme Court with two petitions, Uddhav Thackeray's camp will be represented by eminent attorneys Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Devdutt Kamat. Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve and Neeraj Kishan Kaul, on the other hand, will represent the Shinde camp. Kapil Sibal, the Congress leader, will attend in support of the Deputy Speaker.

    Here are top developments: 

    • Eknath Shinde, a Shiv Sena rebel, called MNS president Raj Thackeray twice last night. According to ANI, Shinde spoke with Thackeray regarding the ongoing political scenario in Maharashtra and inquired about his health.
    • A vacation bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, is expected to hear Eknath Shinde's appeal on Monday, asking the deputy speaker not to take any action in the disqualification suit filed against him.

    Also Read |15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs get Y-plus security, Sanjay Raut issues warning

    • Shinde filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on Sunday against the disqualification notice given by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other dissident MPs, calling the action "illegal and unconstitutional" and demanding a suspension of proceedings.
    • Even if we have to die to follow the ideology of Hindutva, we will consider it as our destiny, tweeted rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
    • Uday Sawant became the ninth Maharashtra minister to join the rebel who have been camped out at a Guwahati hotel in BJP-ruled Assam for the past five days on Sunday. Shinde, who is at the centre of a revolt against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claims to have the support of more than 50 MLAs, roughly 40 of whom are Shiv Sena members.

    Also Read: Don't use my father Bal Thackeray's name to win election: Uddhav to Shiv Sena rebel MLAs

    • The Eknath Shinde-led rebel group has claimed that it has the support of over two-thirds of Sena MLAs. In Guwahati, sources said the rebel MLAs who were served notices held meetings to discuss their options.
    • Shiv Sena cadres continued to protest against their breakaway MLAs across Maharashtra, including Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur, even as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote to the Home Ministry asking additional Central security troops in the state.
    • The Radisson Blu Guwahati, where the dissident MLAs are staying, has halted accepting new bookings till June 30. According to sources, BJP youth wing members have been assigned to shifts to assist with logistics throughout the day.

    Also Read: Explained: The real reason behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi mutiny

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 9:22 AM IST
