Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles portfolios of nine ministers from Eknath Shinde's camp

The move by Uddhav Thackeray comes at a time when the rebel Eknath Shinde camp claimed in a Supreme Court petition that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had lost its majority after the Shiv Sena legislative party withdrew its support.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to reallocate portfolios of absent ministers to keep the state government running smoothly, especially now that the monsoon season has begun, according to the Chief Minister's Office, on Monday.

Eknath Shinde's portfolio of urban development and public works (MSRDC) was given to industries minister Subhash Desai. Uday Samant's higher and technical education portfolio was given to environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. Gulabrao Patil's water supply and sanitation portfolio was assigned to transport minister Anil Parab. Dada Bhuse's agriculture portfolio and Sandipan Bhumare's portfolio of employment guarantee scheme were given to Shankarrao Gadakh, a Sena supporter who is an independent minister.

Shambhuraje Desai, Rajendra Patil, Abdul Sattar, and Omprakash Kadu's portfolios have been reallocated to other ministers.

Shambhuraje Desai's portfolios have been divided among Sanjay Bansode, Satej Patil, and Vishwajit Kadam.

Shinde has the support of all nine ministers, including five cabinet members and four junior ministers.

On Sunday, Samant, the minister of higher and technical education, joined the rebel camp led by Shinde, bringing the total number of rebels to 39. Samant arrived in Guwahati with his secretary and a Shiv Sena worker from Thane via Surat.

The move by Uddhav Thackeray comes at a time when the rebel Eknath Shinde camp claimed in a Supreme Court petition that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had lost its majority after the Shiv Sena legislative party withdrew its support. Both factions have been embroiled in a legacy war since the Shinde camp christened their organisation 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb.'

The Shiv Sena called an emergency executive meeting and passed six resolutions, one of which stated that the party belonged to Balasaheb Thackeray and that no one else could use his name.

