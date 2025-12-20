The Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Hojai district early Saturday. Officials have initiated a probe into the incident, which highlights the conflict between railway expansion and wildlife safety.

In a heartbreaking incident early Saturday in Assam’s Hojai district, the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd of wild elephants, killing several and derailing part of the premium passenger train.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow over the loss of wildlife, particularly the elephants, calling the incident tragic and ordering a detailed probe to understand the causes and to prevent similar accidents in the future. Conservationists and local observers have raised concerns about railway lines running through elephant movement areas and called for better protective measures for wildlife.

The accident occurred around 2:15–2:17 am on the Jamunamukh–Kampur section under the Lumding Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway when the herd was crossing the tracks. Officials reported that at least seven elephants were killed and one calf was injured, though some sources indicate up to eight elephants lost their lives in the crash.

The impact caused the engine and five coaches of the Rajdhani Express to derail. Despite the severity of the collision, no passengers were reported injured, and those from affected coaches were safely accommodated in other berths before the train resumed its journey to Guwahati, with additional coaches to be attached later.

Railway officials, forest department personnel, and accident relief teams reached the scene promptly to manage the aftermath, clear the tracks, and restore services. Disrupted train operations led to diverted services on the affected section.

The collision underscores the ongoing challenges of balancing expanding rail infrastructure with wildlife conservation in India’s northeast.