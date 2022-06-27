Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sena's Sanjay Raut gets summoned by Enforcement Directorate; he calls it a 'plot' against him

    Raut was summoned in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, in which the ED attached his properties in April. "I am not one to be scared," Raut had said.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday for questioning in a money-laundering investigation involving the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends, as per officials. 

    The Rajya Sabha MP Raut, who has been summoned to appear before the ED at its office in south Mumbai and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has called the summons a conspiracy and said, "Arrest me". 

    The development comes as the Shiv Sena faces rebellion from a group of MLAs, casting doubt on Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's future. Shiv Sena legislators who were arrested in Surat are now camped in Guwahati.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted and informed about the ED summons. He wrote, "I just found out that the ED has summoned me." "Good! Maharashtra is experiencing significant political developments. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks, are engaged in a major battle. This is a plot to stop me. Even if you behead me, I'm not going to Guwahati. "Arrest me! "Jai Hind!"

     

    Raut accused several Shiv Sena MLAs of acting on the BJP's orders two months later. They rebelled and sought to dissolve the Sena's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The insurgents have insisted that the Sena returns to its "natural" alliance with the BJP, citing a shared Hindutva ideology.

    Team Thackeray has repeatedly accused the central government of misusing the ED, contradicting the ideology claim. "Even though we are under ED pressure, we will continue to support Uddhav Thackeray," Sanjay Raut told reporters last Thursday. "Whoever leaves the party because of ED pressure is not a true Balasaheb bhakt," he added, pledging allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray's father and party founder Bal Thackeray. Bal Thackeray has also been cited as a guiding light by rebel Eknath Shinde.

    The "real" Shiv Sena battle is also being fought in court. The Shinde camp has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn Shiv Sena's decision to disqualify him and 15 other rebel MLAs. Shinde claims in the petition that the ruling alliance in Maharashtra has lost its majority because 38 of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators have "withdrawn support."

    A petition has also been filed with the Bombay High Court. A group of citizens filed public interest litigation, or PIL, against Eknath Shinde and other rebel Sena MLAs for "causing political turmoil." It requests that the court order the rebel leaders to return to Maharashtra and resume their duties.

