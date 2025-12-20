Shashi Tharoor condemned the mob lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh amid unrest. He called the situation 'very concerning,' urged for peace and democracy, and questioned the regime on measures to prevent such incidents.

Tharoor Condemns Mob Rule, Calls for Peace

Congress MP and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, on Saturday strongly condemned the violence in Bangladesh triggered by the death of Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi, leading mobs to vandalise the public property and lynch a Hindu man. Tharoor, expressing concern over the situation, advocated for peace and democracy in the neighbouring country. "Such mob rule should not prevail. The Parliamentary Standing Committee has also said that we want good relations with Bangladesh, and peace should be maintained there," he said. "Elections are also going to be held there in February, and we want democracy to return there, but the way the situation is going there is very concerning... Such a situation is not good for both countries; we want peace there," he added.

Social Media Outcry Over Lynching

Earlier in the day, Shashi Tharoor raised his voice against the mob lynching of a Hindu man, named Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy. In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "An unbearably tragic incident amid the mob rule that is raging across Bangladesh. While mourning the loss of this poor Hindu man at the hands of unspeakable criminals, I appreciate the condemnation issued by the Government of Bangladesh..." Further in his post, he questioned the Bangladeshi regime about actions against perpetrators and measures to prevent such incidents.

Hindu Man Lynched Over Blasphemy Allegations

The Hindu man, Deepu Chandra Das, was lynched and burned by a mob in Mymensingh in Bangladesh following allegations of blasphemy amid widespread unrest in the country.

Arrests Made in Connection with Lynching

Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven people in connection with the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, stated in an X post. The arrested suspects are Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alamgir Hossain (38), and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46).

Unrest Triggered by Activist's Death

The unrest in the country was triggered by the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, who was allegedly shot by two masked assailants in Dhaka, infuriating mobs to target media institutions and minorities. (ANI)