Two persons, identified as Arunpandian (23) and Subburaj (26), were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. The incident occurred on the Kovilpatti-Ettayapuram road, and both died on the spot.

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Sunday night, police said.

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According to police, the accident occurred on the Kovilpatti-Ettayapuram road near a private petrol bunk under the jurisdiction of Nalattinpudur police station.

The deceased were identified as Arunpandian (23), son of Vellaipandi and a resident of Veeravanchi Nagar in Kovilpatti, and Subburaj (26), son of Panneerselvam, a native of Chidambarapuram village.

How the Accident Occurred

Police said Arunpandian was travelling on his motorcycle from Ilampuvanam towards Kovilpatti when the incident took place.

At the same time, Subburaj was returning to his native village after visiting Kovilpatti.

Preliminary investigation suggests that when the two motorcycles reached near a private petrol bunk on the Kovilpatti-Ettayapuram Road, they collided head-on.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in both riders sustaining grievous head injuries.

Both Arunpandian and Subburaj died on the spot due to the injuries suffered in the accident, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from Nalattinpudur Police Station rushed to the accident site and initiated rescue and investigation procedures.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the scene and later sent to the Government Hospital in Kovilpatti for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

Road accidents continue to remain a major concern across several parts of the country, with head-on collisions often resulting in fatal consequences due to the force of impact.

Authorities have repeatedly urged motorists to adhere to traffic regulations, maintain safe speeds and exercise caution while driving, particularly during night hours.