Q Branch police seized 40 bundles of beedi leaves, worth around ₹50 lakh, from Kalloorani beach in Thoothukudi. The contraband, found concealed during a midnight raid, was reportedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

The Q Branch police on Saturday seized a large consignment of beedi leaves, estimated to be worth ₹50 lakh, from the Kalloorani beach area. A special team conducted a midnight raid and recovered 40 bundles concealed along the route leading to Kalloorani beach.

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Police Detail Midnight Raid

Q Branch, Thoothukudi District said, "Based on a tip-off that beedi leaves were being smuggled to Sri Lanka from the Kalloorani area under the jurisdiction of Kolathur Police Station in Vilathikulam subdivision of Thoothukudi district, the police took swift action."

A press release stated that a team led by Q Branch Inspector Vijay Anitha, along with Sub-Inspector Ramasandiran, Special Sub-Inspector Ramar, Head Constables Irudhayaraj Kumar and Isakki Muthu, and Constables Palani, Balamurugan, and Pechi Raja, were on patrol duty. During the patrol, at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, the team found bundles of beedi leaves concealed along the route leading to Kalloorani beach, which were intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

40 Bundles Worth ₹50 Lakh Seized

A total of 40 bundles of beedi leaves, each weighing approximately 35 kg, were seized. The international market value of the seized goods is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh, the press release added.

The police said, "The seized beedi leaves will be handed over to the Customs Department."

Not an Isolated Incident

Earlier in March, in a similar incident, Q Branch Police seized 44 bundles of beedi leaves worth approximately ₹40 lakh near Thermal Nagar beach in Thoothukudi, police said. (ANI)