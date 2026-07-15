A man in Tiruchirappalli allegedly stabbed his wife at home for not bringing him lunch. He later went to the hospital where she was being treated and stabbed her to death. The accused, Santhosh Kumar, has been arrested by the police.

A man allegedly entered the premises and stabbed his hospitalised wife to death at a private hospital in Uraiyu, police said. The incident followed an earlier confrontation at their home, during which the accused, Santhosh Kumar, had already inflicted severe injuries on his wife, Kavitha, for failing to bring him lunch.

The police said, "A 36-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after allegedly being stabbed by her husband during a domestic dispute, was allegedly stabbed to death by him inside the hospital on Tuesday night. Police have arrested the accused."

The Initial Dispute

According to Trichy Police, the deceased has been identified as Kavitha (36), wife of Santhosh Kumar alias Moorthy (40), a resident of Theeran Nagar in Tiruchirappalli. The couple have a son and a daughter.

Santhosh Kumar was employed at a biryani shop in the Milaguparai area of the city. Trichy Police stated that Kavitha used to bring lunch to her husband at his workplace every day. On Tuesday, she did not bring him lunch and allegedly did not inform him. Angered over this, Santhosh Kumar returned home in the evening and questioned her, leading to a heated argument.

During the quarrel, he allegedly attacked Kavitha with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene. Shortly afterwards, he allegedly called his mother-in-law and informed her that he had stabbed Kavitha before disconnecting the call, police said.

Kavitha's mother rushed to the house and found her injured with stab wounds. She was admitted to a private hospital in Uraiyur for treatment.

Murder in the Hospital

Police said that later in the night, Santhosh Kumar went to the hospital to see his wife. While Kavitha reportedly believed he had come to visit her, he allegedly became aggressive and, after reportedly asking, "Are you still alive?", attacked her again with a concealed sharp weapon, stabbing her multiple times in the abdomen.

Kavitha collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot despite being in the hospital. Hospital authorities immediately alerted the Uraiyur police, who rushed to the scene and began an investigation.

Arrest and Investigation

A case has been registered, and Santhosh Kumar has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)