Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) served as a temporary landing spot for two international flights on Wednesday after they were diverted from their original destination in Colombo, Sri Lanka, due to inclement weather conditions.

The diverted flights included a Turkish Airlines flight originating in Istanbul and a SriLankan Airlines flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish Airlines flight was carrying 258 passengers and 10 crew members, while SriLankan Airlines aircraft had 188 passengers, including eight crew members, according to officials at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL).

Both flights were destined for Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo. Following a delay of approximately one hour in the capital city of Kerala, the weather improved, allowing both aircraft to depart and continue their journey to Colombo.

TRV's Role in Aiding Air Traffic Emergencies

This incident marked another instance where TRV has provided crucial support to international air traffic. Last month, a Saudi Arabian flight from Jakarta to Medina was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to a medical emergency on board. An Indonesian passenger fell unconscious, necessitating the unscheduled landing. The passenger was safely transferred to Ananthapuri Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Importance of Airport Contingency Planning

The recent diversions underscore the importance of robust contingency planning at international airports. Earlier this year, on June 16, a different kind of emergency was handled efficiently at Lucknow Airport when a flight reported smoke and sparks from the wheels upon landing. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team at Lucknow responded swiftly, containing the incident within 20 minutes and preventing any damage or injuries, officials noted. The passengers were safely disembarked, and airport operations remained unaffected.

