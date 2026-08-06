Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the BJP has approved a statewide organisational roadmap featuring booth strengthening, Tiranga Yatra, Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns and outreach to senior party workers to reinforce its grassroots network.

As the next Uttarakhand assembly elections draw near, the BJP has given approval to an organisational blueprint, which has been drawn up in order to strengthen the party's organisation at ground level in the state. The plan involves reaching out to people, strengthening booth organisation and re-connecting with veteran party workers as the party gears up to fight for another term.

The organisational blueprint was cleared in a meeting of the BJP Uttarakhand Core Committee held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of the BJP's National President, Nitin Nabin. The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other leaders of the state unit also attended the meeting.

District Level Meetings from August Onwards

Under the organisational blueprint of the BJP, there are plans for organising meetings of the district and mandal presidents from the Garhwal region in Dehradun on August 8. Another such meeting of the office-bearers from the Kumaon region would be held in Haldwani on August 16.

It has been assigned to the state general secretary Tarun Bansal to coordinate both the meetings to make sure that the process is properly implemented by the party organization.

Tiranga Yatra and Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

In August, the party will organize Tiranga Yatra statewide on August 9th under the coordination of the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Vipul Mendoli. It will be followed by the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 11 to August 15 that will be organized by the state vice president Shailendra Bisht. These campaigns are likely to be a combination of the party’s patriotic approach and voter engagement initiatives in the state.

Booth Level Organization

To prepare for the elections, the BJP will organize meetings with Members of Parliament and MLAs of the Garhwal region in Dehradun on August 17 and then with Kumaon representatives in Haldwani on August 18. The programs will be supervised by the state general secretary Deepti Rawat.

Next, on August 19th, the party will organize Booth Empowerment Campaign and then Shakti Kendra meetings from August 23rd.

Older Workers to Get Involvement Boost

In addition, the BJP will be launching a unique organisational campaign during September for getting back in touch with old party workers, who at present lack any organisational or governmental designation.

As per the party’s claims, the programme will ensure the gains from the experiences and mentorship of old workers along with effective internal coordination before the Assembly elections. With the help of numerous activities like meetings and campaigns, the BJP is gearing up for the Assembly polls.