Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the second time in connection with a money laundering case related to a 2008 Haryana land deal. The case pertains to a Gurugram land deal, and Vadra has submitted over 23,000 documents to the agency in 2019.

Vadra was questioned for about five hours on Tuesday, and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He has been summoned again for further questioning, prompting him to remark, "They love me a lot."

Vadra alleges that the summons are politically motivated and part of a larger effort to misuse federal agencies. Despite the investigation, Vadra expressed confidence in the truth prevailing and stated that he will continue to fulfill people's needs despite what he alleges is unjust pressure.

"I'm here for any kind of unjust pressure. I believe in the truth, and truth will prevail," Vadra posted on Facebook.

His remarks come after claiming that restrictions were put on his "birthday week seva". Taking a veiled dig at the government, Vadra said that he would continue to fulfil the basic needs of people till the time he was stopped from speaking against "injustice" towards minorities.

"Nothing is going to deter me from fulfilling people's wishes and needs," he said

He said that he submitted more than 20,000 documents to the agency in 2019, too, calling the summons "politically motivated."

"23,000 documents were submitted in 2019. The case that they are asking me about is a 20-year-old case. This is politically motivated. We abide by all the rules and regulations when we do any transaction. The ruling government always misuses the agency. They can ask me as many questions. I have nothing to hide. All is good," Vadra said.

Robert Vadra expressed his discontent over the matter, stating that there was "nothing" in the case and hoping for a conclusion in the investigation."Case mein kuch nahin hai yaar... I hope there is a conclusion. They call me when they want to digress from the original issues," Vadra said.

Congress supporters who were there with Vadra were also chanting slogans, "Jab jab Modi darta hai, ED ko aage karta hai," referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government allegedly using the probing agencies to create pressure on the opposition.