Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi condemned the harassment of minors in Jamui, noting that police have registered an FIR, made three arrests, and formed an SIT. He also engaged in a political spat with opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav over the incident.

BJP Leader Criticises Opposition

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi on Tuesday condemned the alleged harassment of minors in Jamui, highlighting the police action following the emergence of a video of the incident. "As soon as the incident came to the police's notice, the police themselves registered an FIR. Three arrests were made immediately; the police are conducting rapid, continuous raids to arrest the main accused. An SIT was formed, but such incidents are absolutely unacceptable in society. Only mentally disturbed individuals could commit such acts. No amount of condemnation is enough, but the administration acted immediately upon learning of it. The police swung into action the moment they found out, and the main accused will also be arrested soon," Saraogi said.

On Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's posts on the incident, Saraogi said, "What used to happen during their rule and under their regime's patronage? Criminals used to receive protection... All sorts of things happened... Let the main accused be arrested; then these people won't have anywhere to hide their faces."

Police Form SIT, Arrest Three

The incident involved two minors who were allegedly harassed by a group in Jamui. A video purportedly showing the incident subsequently surfaced on social media, following which police registered a case and launched an investigation. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, while an SIT has been formed to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects. Police teams are conducting raids as part of the investigation.

JD(U) Calls for Strict Legal Action

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad also condemned the incident and said those responsible should face legal action. "People who lead such lives, who are enemies of humanity, who have not even a shred of concern for civilisation, who have no character, their place is behind prison bars. And in Jamui, when identification was done on the basis of the viral video, the police proactively told the family members to file an FIR, and after that arrests were made rapidly. Some people are still left; their arrest will also happen very soon," Prasad said.

The case has also triggered a political exchange in Bihar, with opposition leaders raising questions over law and order and the safety of women and children, while ruling NDA leaders have pointed to the police arrests and continuing investigation. (ANI)