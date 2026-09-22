The IIT Delhi Faculty Forum has supported IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, named in an FIR after a student's suicide. The forum condemned the 'mob-driven behaviour' that influenced his removal as Dean, calling for his support.

IIT Delhi Faculty Backs Professor, Slams 'Mob-Driven Behaviour'

The IIT Delhi Faculty Forum has extended support to IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in an FIR following the death by suicide of 20-year-old BTech student Sahil Wakode, and raised concerns over what it described as “mob-driven behaviour” influencing decision-making at premier institutions.

In a statement issued on September 21, the IIT Delhi faculty body said Doolla was “simply discharging his duties at IIT Bombay during an examination as per the institute’s guidelines”. It also said allegations against him had been made publicly “without presenting any credible evidence” and expressed solidarity with Doolla, his students and family.

Background of the Incident

Doolla was the invigilator during the mid-semester examination in which Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was allegedly found using a mobile phone. The institute had said the student uploaded the question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers. Wakode died by suicide later the same day.

Following a complaint by Wakode’s father, Mumbai Police registered an FIR naming Doolla, alleging abetment to suicide and invoking provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The allegations are under investigation. IIT Bombay has denied that Wakode had made any complaint of caste discrimination to its SC-ST cell or administration.

Protests and Institutional Response

The incident triggered protests on the IIT Bombay campus, with students demanding an independent investigation and action against those they hold responsible. Among their demands was Doolla’s removal from the faculty.

On September 21, IIT Bombay removed Doolla from his position as Dean (Administrative Affairs) with immediate effect, while saying that any further action would follow an investigation. He continues to remain a faculty member. The move was among the demands submitted by protesting students.

The IIT Delhi Faculty Forum, however, said there was “an apprehension among faculty members regarding the conduct of evaluations and maintaining academic integrity” following the developments at IIT Bombay. It further “strongly condemns the mob-driven behaviour”, saying such conduct appeared to have affected decision-making at various IIT campuses and could be detrimental to the education system.

The forum also appealed to students, their families and the wider public to support faculty members in maintaining the integrity and fairness of the IIT system. It urged IIT Bombay to extend institutional and personal support, including legal and financial assistance, to Doolla and his family. (ANI)