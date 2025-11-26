Image Credit : Google

The IMD has maintained an orange alert for Chennai on November 29, while some private forecasts suggest that the intensity could remain moderate. Weather experts note that the disturbance may move north-northwest, strengthening into a well-marked low by November 26 and potentially a depression the next day. Officials warn that even moderate rainfall could be enough to cause drainage overflow and brief flooding in several areas. Meteorologists also mention that the formation of the cyclone could temporarily reduce rainfall in inland Tamil Nadu while focusing wetter conditions along the coast and towards Sri Lanka.