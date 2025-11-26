Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to review and expedite state railway projects. Vaishnaw reaffirmed commitment and also highlighted the IndiaAI Mission's goal to democratize technology via affordable computing.

Chhattisgarh CM, Railway Minister Discuss Strengthening Rail Network

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on November 25. The discussions centred on strengthening railway connectivity in the state, reviewing the progress of ongoing projects, and expediting the implementation of newly approved initiatives that are significant to citizens, industry, and regional commerce.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sai underscored the need to timely execute sanctioned railway projects so that the people of Chhattisgarh, along with businesses and industrial stakeholders, can benefit from modern, efficient transport facilities. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening connectivity across the state. Also present at the meeting were the Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Subodh Kumar Singh; the Secretary, Rahul Bhagat; and the Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, Rajat Kumar.

India's Push to Democratise AI and Technology

Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted India's approach to a common, affordable computing facility to democratisate technology, ensure equitable access, and drive inclusive growth. This vision is being realised through the creation of shared, high-performance computing facilities and the IndiaAI Mission. Launched in March 2024, this mission aims to make artificial intelligence accessible to all by establishing a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem.

National Common Computing Facility

While speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Minister Vaishnaw discussed the national common computing facility, equipped with around 38,000 GPUs. He said a national common computing facility equipped with around 38,000 GPUs is now available to researchers and students at a cost of less than one US dollar.

He emphasised that this initiative has effectively equalised access to infrastructure and opened up opportunities in AI-related development.

Ashwini Vaishnaw further noted that the current AI landscape spans three categories: large general-purpose models, small domain-focused industry models, and new research; each of these presents significant opportunities for India's technology ecosystem. "Our Prime Minister says we must democratise the technology, and this is what we have done, giving a large number of opportunities to a pool of researchers and innovators," he said. (ANI)