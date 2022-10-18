Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details

    The Tamil Nadu Assembly session started on Monday (October 17) with EPS and 61 MLAs supporting his leadership boycotting the session. EPS boycotted after O Panneerselvam occupied the seat allotted for the deputy leader of the Opposition next to the Opposition leader.

    Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu on Tuesday ordered the security personnel to evict Opposition leader of Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and MLAs supporting him out of the Assembly for creating a ruckus during the sessions. The ruckus comes after the Opposition blamed the state government over the allocation of seats to AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.

    According to reports, the party's interim-general secretary EPS on Tuesday met Assembly Speaker Appavu along with his supporting MLAs. During the meeting, the leaders reportedly requested Appavu not to allot the deputy Opposition leader seat to O Panneerselvam. 

    Also read: Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release

    The MLAs including KP Munusamy, Anbazhagan and Sellur Raju were present. EPS and the MLAs also urged the Speaker to accept their letter that bats to allot the deputy speaker seat to RB Udhayakumar instead of OPS. 

    However, OPS was allotted a seat next to EPS' chair despite the meeting on Tuesday. Following this, EPS and other MLAs voiced out and started shouting slogans against the decision. 

    Reacting to this, Speaker Appavu ordered the security to evict EPS and other supporting MLAs from the Assembly. 

    Also read: 'No blisters, no sunscreen,' reveals Rahul Gandhi during 'gupshup' break

    The Tamil Nadu Assembly session started on Monday (October 17) with EPS and 61 MLAs supporting his leadership boycotting the session.

    EPS boycotted after O Panneerselvam occupied the seat allotted for the deputy leader of the Opposition next to the Opposition leader.

    Also read: PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Ayodhya on October 23 for Deepotsav

    Speaking to reporters, OPS said, "We're attending the Tamil Nadu Assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. Why did they (the EPS faction) not attend today's session." 

    Meanwhile, the Assembly on Monday passed a condolence resolution to the deaths of Queen Elizabeth, former MLAs and politicians. The assembly was then adjourned. 

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release - adt

    Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release

    No blisters no sunscreen reveals Rahul Gandhi during 'gupshup' break during Bharat Jodo Yatra gcw

    'No blisters, no sunscreen,' reveals Rahul Gandhi during 'gupshup' break

    Stray dog mauls to death 7-month-old baby inside Noida housing society AJR

    Stray dog mauls to death 7-month-old baby inside Noida housing society

    PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Ayodhya on October 23 for Deepotsav AJR

    PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Ayodhya on October 23 for Deepotsav

    Jayalalithaa death probe: Commission seeks probe into roles of Sasikala, her nephew Dr Shivakumar

    Jayalalithaa death probe: Commission seeks probe into roles of Sasikala, her nephew Dr Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    Vaishno Devi to Kedarnath to Kashi Vishwanath-7 Famous temples in India you must visit sur

    Vaishno Devi to Kedarnath to Kashi Vishwanath-7 Famous temples in India you must visit

    Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release - adt

    Bilkis Bano, the government failed you: Opposition targets Gujarat govt over rape convicts release

    Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask Here is the reason drb

    Wonder why Raj Kundra hides his face with mask? Here’s the reason

    Kangana Ranaut's bold pictures in lace bra top go viral; actress sends strong message to trolls RBA

    Kangana Ranaut's bold pictures in lace bra top go viral; actress sends strong message to trolls

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Suresh Raina feels India will be title favourite if it manages to do this-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suresh Raina feels India will be title favourite if it manages to do this

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon