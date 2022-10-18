Tamil Nadu assembly session: Speaker Appavu evicts EPS, supporting MLAs amid ruckus; check details

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session started on Monday (October 17) with EPS and 61 MLAs supporting his leadership boycotting the session. EPS boycotted after O Panneerselvam occupied the seat allotted for the deputy leader of the Opposition next to the Opposition leader.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu on Tuesday ordered the security personnel to evict Opposition leader of Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and MLAs supporting him out of the Assembly for creating a ruckus during the sessions. The ruckus comes after the Opposition blamed the state government over the allocation of seats to AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.

According to reports, the party's interim-general secretary EPS on Tuesday met Assembly Speaker Appavu along with his supporting MLAs. During the meeting, the leaders reportedly requested Appavu not to allot the deputy Opposition leader seat to O Panneerselvam.

The MLAs including KP Munusamy, Anbazhagan and Sellur Raju were present. EPS and the MLAs also urged the Speaker to accept their letter that bats to allot the deputy speaker seat to RB Udhayakumar instead of OPS.

However, OPS was allotted a seat next to EPS' chair despite the meeting on Tuesday. Following this, EPS and other MLAs voiced out and started shouting slogans against the decision.

Reacting to this, Speaker Appavu ordered the security to evict EPS and other supporting MLAs from the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, OPS said, "We're attending the Tamil Nadu Assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. Why did they (the EPS faction) not attend today's session."

Meanwhile, the Assembly on Monday passed a condolence resolution to the deaths of Queen Elizabeth, former MLAs and politicians. The assembly was then adjourned.