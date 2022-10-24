Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Then at Sainik school in Gujarat, now in Kargil: PM Modi meets jawan after 22 years

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Major Amit , an Indian Army soldier, in Kargil. PM Modi had met Major Amit in 2001 when the jawan was a student at a Sainik school in Balachadi, Gujarat.

    After 22 years, they met again, but this time in Kargil. The jawan has framed the image of him receiving an award from then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2001. The two posed together with the photo frame following an emotional meeting on Diwali.

    Also read: PM Modi meets soldiers on Diwali, says ‘Kargil made end of terror possible'

    Addressing the armed forces on the occasion of Diwali, PM Modi recalled his visit to this frontier region in the aftermath of the Kargil conflict in 1999 when the Indian military had "crushed the hood of terror".

    "There has not been a single war with Pakistan when Kargil has not flown the victory flag," he said, adding that Diwali symbolised the "celebration of the end of terror".

    Since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

    Also read: PM Modi continues his tradition, reaches Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

    PM Modi first celebrated the festival of lights in Siachen in 2014. In 2015, he visited Punjab to mark 50 years of the Indian Army's achievements in the 1965 war with Pakistan. While in 2016, he went near the China border to spend the festival with the security personnel, he was in the Gurez Sector in North Kashmir in 2017.

    In 2018, PM Modi was in Uttarakhand's Harsil and the next year in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Last year, he was in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Meanwhile, it would be after two years that India would be celebrating Diwali without Covid curbs.

    Last Updated Oct 24, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
