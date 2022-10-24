PM Modi continues his tradition, reaches Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

Since taking over as prime minister, Narendra Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil on Monday to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. PM Modi will also visit soldiers in the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand to bask in the festive fervour with the jawans. Since he became prime minister in 2014, the prime leader has created a special way to commemorate the occasion with the members of the Indian Army.

Earlier, PM Modi wished everyone a Happy Diwali on Twitter. "Happy Diwali to all of you. Diwali is known for its light and brightness. May the spirit of pleasure and wellbeing be strengthened in our lives by this auspicious occasion. I really hope you enjoy your time celebrating Diwali with loved ones."