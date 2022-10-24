Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi meets soldiers on Diwali, says 'Kargil made end of terror possible'

    PM Modi first celebrated the festival of lights in Siachen in 2014. In 2015, he visited Punjab to mark 50 years of Indian Army's achievements in the 1965 war with Pakistan.

    PM Modi meets soldiers on Diwali says Kargil made end of terror possible AJR
    First Published Oct 24, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers as India remains soaked in revelry. Since 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with security personnel. In a tweet from the prime minister's office, photos were shared soon after he landed in Kargil, Ladakh.

    Addressing the soldiers, PM Modi said, "The meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible."

    "In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that," he added.

    PM Modi's visit to Kargil comes a day after he was in Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations where the temple town witnessed a new world record of 15 lakh diyas being lit on the banks of Saryu river.

    The Prime Minister also offered prayers to Ram Lalla (infant Ram) at the Janmabhoomi complex, and reviewed the progress of construction of Ram Temple.

    Ahead of Diwali, PM Modi had a packed schedule with visits to his home state of Gujarat and also to Uttarakhand. In Uttarakhand, he inaugurated several developmental projects and also visited the iconic shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

    PM Modi first celebrated the festival of lights in Siachen in 2014. In 2015, he visited Punjab to mark 50 years of Indian Army's achievements in the 1965 war with Pakistan. While in 2016, he went near the China border to spend the festival with the security personnel, he was in the Gurez Sector in North Kashmir in 2017.

    In 2018, PM Modi was in Uttarakhand's Harsil and the next year in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Last year, he was in Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Meanwhile, it would be after two years that India would be celebrating Diwali without Covid curbs.

