Thane woman smacks man's private parts with metal spatula to stop harassment, sends him to ER

In response to the harassment, the woman, who knew Raccha, quickly sought help. She raised an alarm and retreated to her kitchen, where she armed herself with a metal spatula. The woman used the spatula to strike Raccha, injuring his genitals in the process.

In a dramatic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a 26-year-old woman took decisive action to thwart an unwanted sexual advance by a 30-year-old man, injuring him with a metal spatula. The incident comes amid national attention surrounding recent Kolkata rape and murder case.

The man involved, identified as Anil Satyanarayan Raccha, was hospitalised after the confrontation. According to reports, Raccha was drunk when he visited the woman's residence in Bhiwandi around 4:30 PM on Friday (August 16). He reportedly attempted to make inappropriate advances and allegedly exposed himself.

Following the attack, Raccha fled the scene and sought medical treatment at a local hospital, where he is currently receiving care. The woman's swift action has garnered attention and support, highlighting the often-overlooked issue of self-defense in cases of sexual harassment.

The Bhiwandi police have registered a case against Raccha based on the woman's complaint. He is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging a woman's modesty, sexual harassment, and trespassing. As Raccha remains hospitalised, he has yet to be formally arrested.

The case is currently under investigation as authorities work to address the legal and social implications of the woman's actions.

