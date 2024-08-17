Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states

With the festival just around the corner, many are wondering if banks will be closed in all states on this day. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will not be closed nationwide.

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is set to be celebrated across India on Monday, August 19, 2024. This beloved festival, observed during the Hindu month of Shravan, typically falls in August and symbolizes the deep bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread, or rakhi, around their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being and prosperity, while brothers reciprocate with gifts and promises of protection.

With the festival just around the corner, many are wondering if banks will be closed in all states on this day. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will not be closed nationwide. Instead, both public and private sector banks will observe the holiday only in certain states where Raksha Bandhan is recognized as an official holiday.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed on Raksha Bandhan 2024:

Tripura

Gujarat

Odisha

Uttarakhand

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Raksha Bandhan, which literally translates to "safety" and "bond," honors the unique relationship between siblings. Traditionally, the festival is celebrated on Purnima, the full moon day of Shravan. The rituals involve a sister applying tilak to her brother’s forehead, tying the rakhi around his wrist, and offering prayers for his health and prosperity. In return, brothers express their gratitude by giving gifts. Over time, the tradition has evolved, with friends and extended family members also participating in the ritual.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for the Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM and continue for seven hours and 48 minutes, ending at 9:08 PM on August 19.

Other Bank Holidays in August 2024:

August 20 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Kochi for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

August 24 (Saturday): Nationwide bank closure due to the fourth Saturday.

August 25 (Sunday): Banks will be closed across all states due to the weekend.

August 26 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi.

