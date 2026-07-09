Thane doctors demand legal action against Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre for assaulting hospital staff. Mhatre, the prime accused, was arrested and hospitalized due to health issues. Police have arrested three other accused in the case.

Thane Civil Hospital Deputy Dean and Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Dhiraj Mahagnade on Thursday noted that the doctors and nursing staff at the KDMC Hospital were terrified after the alleged assault by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, and demanded that he face punishment in accordance with the law.

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Dr Mahagnade said that the doctors have approached the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and also submitted a formal request to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeking action against Mhatre once he recovers.

Accused Corporator Hospitalised, Doctors Demand Action

Mhatre, the prime accused in the alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation-run Shastri Nagar Hospital, was taken to Thane Civil Hospital after he faced several health issues following his arrest, according to the Dombivli Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade.

Giving an update on his health, Dr Mahagnade said, "He (Ramesh Mhatre) had very high blood pressure when he was admitted to the hospital. He was experiencing breathing difficulties. He has only one kidney. Furthermore, the high blood pressure puts him at risk of complications like a stroke. Our doctors are taking all necessary precautions regarding this. We will discharge him immediately once his vital signs stabilise."

"Once he recovers, he must face punishment in accordance with the law. The doctors and nursing staff were frightened; we want to ensure such incidents do not happen again. We are in talks with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Yesterday, we also submitted a formal request to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police. We have received an assurance from them that appropriate action will be taken at the right time," the doctor added.

Investigation and Aftermath

CMO Refutes Resignation Reports

Meanwhile, the KDMC Shastri Nagar Hospital Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sadiya Pinjari refuted the reports of some doctors resigning after the assault incident. Dr Pinjari said, "We have started the OPD, and some doctors and staff are coming. We do not have any information about any doctor resigning, but we asked some of them to rest as they are all stressed out."

Four Arrested in Connection with Assault

Meanwhile, in a development in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende said an FIR was registered at Vishnu Nagar Police Station following the incident, and three accused have been sent in remand for two days. Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the fourth accused in the case, has also been arrested.

"Yesterday, the FIR was registered in Vishnu Nagar Police Station, and three accused were arrested last night itself. Those three accused were produced before a competent court today, where they have been sent for two days. Additionally, we have arrested the fourth accused in this case, namely Ramesh Mhatre, and we are proceeding in this case as per the provisions," DCP Zende said.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 6 after a dispute over the treatment of a pregnant woman, with doctors allegedly advising that she be shifted to another hospital as NICU beds at the facility were fully occupied. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

The Shiv Sena has faced strong criticism over the incident from the opposition leaders. (ANI)