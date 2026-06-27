Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut asserted the Thackeray family would "rise from the ashes," alleging rebel MP Sanjay Deshmukh was "sold" for Rs 50 crore. Uddhav Thackeray also slammed the defectors, saying he felt "ashamed" of their association.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday asserted that the Thackeray family would emerge stronger despite the recent rebellion in the party, saying "the Thackerays rise from the ashes," while launching a sharp attack on rebel MP Sanjay Deshmukh.

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Addressing reporters in Yavatmal, Raut said the Shiv Sena (UBT) would continue to remain strong despite the recent defections. "Tell Sanjay Deshmukh this Shiv Sena is not going to end. The Thackerays do not finish--they rise from the ashes. To remain loyal, one must have one mother and one father. We are loyal," Raut said.

Raut alleges rebel MP 'sold' for Rs 50 crore

Reiterating his earlier allegations that rebel MPs switched sides for money, Raut claimed Deshmukh was "sold" for Rs 50 crore. "A meeting is underway at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. Goods have no value here. But 15 days ago, one 'commodity' arrived and was sold for Rs 50 crore--your MP. The MP is gone. I have come to mourn him. Give him the 10th and 12th rites and move on," he alleged.

Raut further said party workers remained committed to the Shiv Sena (UBT) out of conviction and not as a favour. "We stay loyally with Shiv Sena--we are not doing anyone a favour by doing so. Had he come to the market earlier, he wouldn't have fetched even Rs 500. When Uddhav Thackeray wore saffron, his value rose. In elections, he will have no value," he said.

Targets BJP on 'development' claims

Targeting the BJP, Raut rejected the rebels' claim that they switched sides for development. "They left saying they want to bring development. Modi couldn't develop the country in 12 years. Go and see Modi's own Varanasi constituency--no roads, no electricity--and these people went to him for development," he alleged.

'Ashamed they were with us': Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier, UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted that the "true Shivsainiks" continue to stand with him, while attacking the rebel MPs who recently switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Addressing party workers during his visit to Yavatmal, Thackeray said he felt "ashamed" that the rebel leaders had remained in the party for so long. "The true Shivsainiks are with me. As for the others, you are all witnessing their behaviour. I honestly feel ashamed that they managed to remain in our company for as long as they did," Thackeray said.