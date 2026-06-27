In Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a snake rescue team safely rescued around 30 baby cobras from a nest under a wood-apple tree near a home. The newly hatched snakes were later released into a nearby forest after a villager alerted a helpline.

In a significant wildlife rescue operation, at least 30 baby cobras were safely rescued from beneath a wood-apple tree near a residence in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday and later released into a nearby forest by a snake rescue team.

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The incident occured when a resident of Athshil village spotted a large adult cobra coming out from near a wood-apple (bael) tree close to a house. The villager also noticed what appeared to be eggs near the tree and immediately alerted the local snake helpline.

The Rescue Operation

Following the alert, rescuer Krushna Chandra Gochhayat from the Forest Department reached the spot and conducted a careful inspection. After digging around the area beneath the tree, he discovered a nest containing newly hatched baby cobras.

Krushna said he received the call around 2:00 PM and immediately reached the location. "I rescue animals and have received professional training from the forest department. At around 2:00 PM today, I received a call. They said, 'Please come and check; a large cobra has come out from under our bael (wood-apple) tree and moved away.'"

Providing further details of the rescue operation, he said that the discovery happened after he carefully inspected the area beneath the tree following the initial alert. "When I arrived and inspected the area under the tree, I noticed some broken bricks. I started digging there and discovered a group of baby cobras--about 25 to 30 of them. I rescued all of them and released them into the nearby forest," he said.

"The mother snake had already left. These babies had just hatched from their eggs, so they didn't follow the mother and stayed behind. I safely removed them and released them into the forest," Krushna said.

All the venomous baby snakes were carefully rescued one by one to ensure the safety of both villagers and the reptiles. The rescued snakes were later released into a nearby forest.

(ANI)