Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are set to announce an electoral alliance, uniting brothers Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. MP Sanjay Raut said the move is to counter the BJP and contest together in 10 Municipal Corporations of Mumbai ahead of BMC elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray would formally come together on Wednesday to announce the alliance. Calling it an emotional and politically important moment, Raut said the reunion of the Thackeray brothers was long overdue. "Today, Uddhavji and Raj Thackeray will come together and announce the election alliance. This is a very happy moment for Maharashtra and for all the Marathi people. Balasaheb Thackeray founded Shiv Sena for the sons of the soil here. For 20 years, the Thackeray brothers were not together, and Maharashtra had to suffer a lot. Now, to teach the BJP a lesson, to stop the loot that's going on in Mumbai, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have come together. We will contest elections together in 10 Municipal Corporations of Mumbai...," Raut said.

Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Form Alliance for BMC Polls

In a significant political development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are set to announce an electoral alliance. Echoing similar sentiments, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sachin Ahir described the development as a turning point in the state's political landscape. He said the coming together of the two Thackeray families was necessary for Maharashtra and would offer hope to those opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "It is a historical day in politics in Maharashtra, where two Thackeray families will be coming together. It is needed for the state of Maharashtra. This is a ray of hope. An announcement will be made at noon today... People who are against the BJP should come together," Ahir told ANI.

Municipal Elections Announced Across Maharashtra

Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting set to take place on January 16.

Mahayuti Alliance Confident After Local Body Wins

Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, has dominated the local bodies elections for all 286 municipalities and nagar panchayats. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while congratulating BJP workers for the victory, said that this performance is a "trailer" to the upcoming municipal polls. (ANI)