Terrorist attack on PM Modi’s aircraft: Mumbai Police receives threat call; mentally ill man detained

Mumbai Police on Tuesday apprehended a man from the Chembur area of Mumbai after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft received a terror call ahead of his official visit abroad, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

Terrorist attack on PM Modi's aircraft? Mumbai Police receives threat call; mentally ill man detained shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

Mumbai Police on Tuesday apprehended a man from the Chembur area of Mumbai after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft received a terror call ahead of his official visit abroad, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

"On 11th February, a call was received at Mumbai Police control room warning that terrorists may attack PM Modi's aircraft as he was leaving on an official visit abroad. Considering the serious nature of the information, the Police informed other agencies and began an investigation," Mumbai Police said.

"The person who made the threat call to the Mumbai Police Control Room has been taken into custody from the Chembur area. He is mentally ill," the police added.

Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit alongside the French President, Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

Also read: Unnatural sex by man with adult wife without her consent not an offence: Chhattisgarh High Court

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Marseille following his arrival in the French city on Tuesday (local time).

PM Modi accompanied by French President Macron is set to visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research.

In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to proceed to the US next at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since President Trump assumed office for his second term.

Also read: UP CM condoles Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das's death: 'Irreparable loss to spiritual world'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures smooth and safe pilgrimage experience Kumbh Mela

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures smooth and safe pilgrimage experience Kumbh Mela

Opposition leaders join Mahakumbh, seek blessings at Sangam

Opposition leaders join Mahakumbh, seek blessings at Sangam

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Parliament Panel to take up issue, demand laws for social media, OTT platforms shk

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Parliament Panel to take up issue, demand laws for social media, OTT platforms

Bengaluru: Air India flight gets bomb threat via email, FIR filed vkp

Bengaluru: Air India flight gets bomb threat via email, FIR filed

Mahakumbh 2025: High-Tech skimmers remove 10-15 tonnes of waste daily from Ganga & Yamuna

Mahakumbh 2025: High-Tech skimmers remove 10-15 tonnes of waste daily from Ganga & Yamuna

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures smooth and safe pilgrimage experience Kumbh Mela

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures smooth and safe pilgrimage experience Kumbh Mela

Kiss Day 2025: 7 dress ideas for date night looks ATG

Kiss Day 2025: 7 dress ideas for date night looks

Opposition leaders join Mahakumbh, seek blessings at Sangam

Opposition leaders join Mahakumbh, seek blessings at Sangam

UAE Gold Rate on February 12 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS; Check anr

UAE Gold Rate on February 12: Rate of 22k, 24k gold DROPS; Check

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Parliament Panel to take up issue, demand laws for social media, OTT platforms shk

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Parliament Panel to take up issue, demand laws for social media, OTT platforms

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon