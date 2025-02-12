UP CM condoles Ram Mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das's death: 'Irreparable loss to spiritual world'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of Chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das who died on Wednesday morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of Chief Priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das who died on Wednesday morning. Mahant Satyendra Das (85) was admitted to the Neurology ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Sunday after suffering a stroke.

"The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!," CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on X (formerly Twitter.)

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om peace!," he added.

Yogi Adityanath had visited and met the ailing priest at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). CM Yogi Adityanath met Acharya Das admitted to ICU and enquired about his health status. Awanish Awasthi, Chief Advisor to CM accompanied him.

Das served as the head priest since he was 20 years old, including during the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

