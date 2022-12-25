National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

According to National Archives of India Director General Chandan Sinha, several ministries have not shared their records with the NAI since independence. Out of the 151 ministries and departments, the NAI has records of only 36.

The National Archives of India (NAI) does not have records of the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars and the green revolution, its Director General, Chandan Sinha, has said.

The NAI preserves records of the central government and its organisations but does not receive classified documents. In fact, several ministries have not shared their records with the NAI since independence, Sinha lamented, underlining that records management in government is integral to good governance.

Touching upon the subject while speaking at the good governance workshop organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances recently, the NAI Director-General underlined that out of the 151 ministries and departments, the NAI has records of only 36.

'What it means is that there are no records in the National Archives of India of the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1971, and the Green Revolution. I am very sad to share with you that we do not have any records. We are not holding history in trust. Indeed, the question that we must face is that are we losing a large part of our history since independence,' Sinha said.

He also informed that the Defence Ministry had sent 476 files after independence till the beginning of this year. He said 20,000 files going back to the year 1960 had been transferred this year, he said.

Sinha said recording and weeding out of files for records should be done every quarter rather than waiting for a special campaign.

He further asserted that there should be no unauthorised destruction of records. To note, unauthorised destruction of records is punishable with a one-year jail term.

The NAI Director General said an appraisal, review and identification of records for transfer to the National Archives is an essential aspect of governance.

