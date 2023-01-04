Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    Air India on Wednesday (January 4) said that the passenger, who urinated on a woman passenger in the business class of a US-Delhi flight has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days.

    The spokesperson of the Air India said that the passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. "If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines," the spokesperson said.

    Also read: 'No place for nudity in Maharashtra': BJP leader Chitra Wagh slams Urfi Javed over wearing revealing attires

    Earlier, the man had allegedly urinated on a woman passenger in the business class of a US-Delhi Air India flight. He was booked and a police complaint was launched against him. The incident took place on November 26, 2022.

    "Air India has constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on 'no-fly list', the matter is under government committee and the decision is awaited," an official said.

    The Directorate General Of Civil Aviation said, "We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent." The Delhi Police said, "An FIR is being registered after an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on Nov 26. The matter was reported to Air India by a female passenger, after which a complaint was given to the police on behalf of Air India on December 28."

    Also read: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital; check details

    Earlier, in another incident, a flight broke out between passengers on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight. The video of the incident went viral. It showed two-three passengers raining punches on another passenger after a verbal altercation as the cabin crew tried to pacify the agitated passengers in vain.

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had informed that a police case had been filed against those involved in a scuffle onboard a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-Kolkata flight.

    In a tweet, Scindia said, "With regard to the scuffle between passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable."

    The video of the incident, which took place on December 26, showed two passengers engaged in a brawl even as the crew members and other passengers were trying to intervene.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
